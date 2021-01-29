See All Chiropractors in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Terry Tatum, DC

Chiropractic
5 (5)
Overview

Dr. Terry Tatum, DC is a Chiropractor in Tulsa, OK. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    3952 S Hudson Ave, Tulsa, OK 74135 (918) 622-9655
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Terry Tatum, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295742435
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

