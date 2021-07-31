See All Nurse Practitioners in Naples, FL
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (10)
Overview

Terry Smith, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Naples, FL. 

Terry Smith works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Naples, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jeffrey A Alper MD PA
    6605 Hillway Cir Ste 101, Naples, FL 34112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 262-6550
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 31, 2021
    Dr Terry Smith has been my Dr for abut 5 years now. She has very good bedside manner. She is very knowledgeable, very experienced and likes to prevent problems if possible. She works with the patient at a necessary but comfortable pace for both. Her staff is terrific. The office is neat and clean at all times. I highly recommend Terry if you need someone to effectively manage your chronic health conditions in the area of Rheumatology.
    Yida Blanco — Jul 31, 2021
    About Terry Smith, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508952292
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Terry Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Terry Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Terry Smith works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Naples, FL. View the full address on Terry Smith’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Terry Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Terry Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Terry Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Terry Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

