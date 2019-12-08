Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terry Smith, PHD
Dr. Terry Smith, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Los Angeles, CA.
The Westwood Psychotherapy Practice Inc.10845 Lindbrook Dr Ste 201, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 824-2076
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I saw Terry Smith for a very long time. He was insightful, supportive and always made himself available.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.