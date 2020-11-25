Dr. Shaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terry Shaw, PHD
Dr. Terry Shaw, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Tulsa, OK.
Neurometrics Pllc7146 S Braden Ave Ste 500, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 488-6165
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The atmosphere felt very professional. Dr. Shaw worked diligently in asking questions about my health history. I didn't get the results I thought I would, but his expertise was on-point. Anyone leaving negative reviews are just have no frustration tolerance or self-awareness.
About Dr. Terry Shaw, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
Dr. Shaw accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaw. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaw.
