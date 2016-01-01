Dr. Terry Sandbek, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandbek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Sandbek, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Fuller School Of Pschology.
Dr. Terence Sandbek4366 Auburn Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95841 Directions (916) 489-1774Monday11:00am - 5:00pmTuesday11:00am - 5:00pmWednesday11:00am - 5:00pmThursday11:00am - 5:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Clinical Psychology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1114974250
- Fuller School Of Pschology
- NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Sandbek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandbek accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandbek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandbek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandbek.
