Dr. Terry Sandbek, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Terry Sandbek, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Fuller School Of Pschology.

Dr. Sandbek works at Dr. Terence Sandbek in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Terence Sandbek
    4366 Auburn Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95841 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 489-1774
    Monday
    11:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety Attack
Behavioral Disorders
Bipolar Disorder
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Health Net
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Terry Sandbek, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1114974250
    Education & Certifications

    • Fuller School Of Pschology
    • NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Terry Sandbek, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandbek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sandbek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sandbek accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sandbek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sandbek works at Dr. Terence Sandbek in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sandbek’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandbek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandbek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandbek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandbek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

