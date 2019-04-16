See All Chiropractors in Costa Mesa, CA
Dr. Terry Romine, DC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Terry Romine, DC

Chiropractic
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Terry Romine, DC is a Chiropractor in Costa Mesa, CA. 

Dr. Romine works at Romine Chiropractic Inc in Costa Mesa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Chiropractors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Richard Doble, DC
Dr. Richard Doble, DC
10 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Romine Chiropractic
    2900 Bristol St Ste J104, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 444-2100
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Injuries
Musculoskeletal Pain
Neurological Injuries
Musculoskeletal Injuries
Musculoskeletal Pain
Neurological Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Injuries Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Physical Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Romine?

    Apr 16, 2019
    Doctor Romine is an amazing, carrying, knows what he is doing and a very humble, kind gentleman. Dr. Romine is top in his flied worldwide.
    — Apr 16, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Terry Romine, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Terry Romine, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Romine to family and friends

    Dr. Romine's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Romine

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Terry Romine, DC.

    About Dr. Terry Romine, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790876357
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Terry Romine, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Romine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Romine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Romine works at Romine Chiropractic Inc in Costa Mesa, CA. View the full address on Dr. Romine’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Romine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Terry Romine, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.