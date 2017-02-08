Dr. Terry Richards II, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richards II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Richards II, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Miami, FL.
Grabois Pravder Kaplowitz & Associates MD PA21110 Biscayne Blvd Ste 304, Miami, FL 33180 Directions (305) 932-5500
- Aetna
- Cigna
I have and will continue to recommend Dr. Richards to friends and family. He is unique... unlike anyone I have ever worked with... which is why I am working with him and none of the other Drs or therapists I have worked with in the past. He is smart, witty, easy to talk to and supportive. He truly, genuinely cares and will work with you until you truly, genuinely care about yourself too. He has changed my life for the better and continues to help me.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Dr. Richards II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richards II accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richards II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richards II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richards II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.