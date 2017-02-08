See All Clinical Psychologists in Miami, FL
Overview

Dr. Terry Richards II, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Miami, FL. 

Dr. Richards II works at The Centre For Counseling of Aventura, Inc. in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grabois Pravder Kaplowitz & Associates MD PA
    21110 Biscayne Blvd Ste 304, Miami, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 932-5500
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 08, 2017
    I have and will continue to recommend Dr. Richards to friends and family. He is unique... unlike anyone I have ever worked with... which is why I am working with him and none of the other Drs or therapists I have worked with in the past. He is smart, witty, easy to talk to and supportive. He truly, genuinely cares and will work with you until you truly, genuinely care about yourself too. He has changed my life for the better and continues to help me.
    Miami, FL — Feb 08, 2017
    About Dr. Terry Richards II, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1689692766
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Terry Richards II, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richards II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Richards II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Richards II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Richards II works at The Centre For Counseling of Aventura, Inc. in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Richards II’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richards II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richards II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

