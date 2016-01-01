See All Psychologists in Maitland, FL
Terry Mattingly Icon-share Share Profile

Terry Mattingly

School Psychology
3.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Terry Mattingly is a School Psychologist in Maitland, FL. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    555 Winderley Pl, Maitland, FL 32751 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 389-0920

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 36 ratings
Patient Ratings (36)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(12)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Terry Mattingly?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Terry Mattingly
How would you rate your experience with Terry Mattingly?
  • Likelihood of recommending Terry Mattingly to family and friends

Terry Mattingly's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Terry Mattingly

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Terry Mattingly.

About Terry Mattingly

Specialties
  • School Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1639267198
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Terry Mattingly is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Terry Mattingly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Terry Mattingly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Terry Mattingly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

36 patients have reviewed Terry Mattingly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Terry Mattingly.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Terry Mattingly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Terry Mattingly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Terry Mattingly?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.