Terry Mattingly
Overview
Terry Mattingly is a School Psychologist in Maitland, FL.
Locations
- 1 555 Winderley Pl, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 389-0920
Ratings & Reviews
About Terry Mattingly
- School Psychology
- English
- 1639267198
Frequently Asked Questions
Terry Mattingly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Terry Mattingly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Terry Mattingly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Terry Mattingly.
