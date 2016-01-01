Terry Lawson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Terry Lawson, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Terry Lawson, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Whitley City, KY.
Terry Lawson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South Fork Medical Clinic Pllc71 Medical Ln, Whitley City, KY 42653 Directions (606) 376-7212
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Terry Lawson?
About Terry Lawson, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1851613228
Frequently Asked Questions
Terry Lawson accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Terry Lawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Terry Lawson works at
Terry Lawson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Terry Lawson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Terry Lawson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Terry Lawson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.