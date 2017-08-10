Dr. Terry Hill, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Hill, DC
Overview
Dr. Terry Hill, DC is a Chiropractor in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Hill works at
Locations
-
1
Smith Chiropractic Pllc225 Executive Park, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 895-3831
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hill?
The team corrected my neck injury and put my shoulder and clavicle back into place after a terrible car accident.
About Dr. Terry Hill, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1942208400
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hill accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hill works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.