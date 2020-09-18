See All Physicians Assistants in Chapel Hill, NC
Terry Henges, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (9)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Terry Henges, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chapel Hill, NC. 

Terry Henges works at Chapel Hill Dermatology in Chapel Hill, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chapel Hill Dermatology
    Chapel Hill Dermatology
891 Willow Dr Ste 1, Chapel Hill, NC 27514
(919) 942-3106
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 18, 2020
    I saw Terry for recurring skin and nail issues on both hands. I had seen two dermatologists prior with no improvement and was being treated for eczema. Terry was the first to tell me that the symptoms I had were not consistent with eczema and he was right - upon going off the medication I had been wrongly prescribed, I immediately improved. He had so much knowledge and insight, was warm and friendly, and was able to refer me to a nail specialist. Highly recommend.
    Larry — Sep 18, 2020
    Photo: Terry Henges, PA-C
    About Terry Henges, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467435412
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Terry Henges has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Terry Henges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Terry Henges works at Chapel Hill Dermatology in Chapel Hill, NC. View the full address on Terry Henges’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Terry Henges. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Terry Henges.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Terry Henges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Terry Henges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

