Terry Hackworth, APRN
Terry Hackworth, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Atlanta, GA.
Atlanta Office3280 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 326, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 355-3788
- Piedmont Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1174895643
Terry Hackworth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Terry Hackworth accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Terry Hackworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Terry Hackworth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Terry Hackworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Terry Hackworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Terry Hackworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.