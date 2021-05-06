Terry Green has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Terry Green, LMHC
Overview
Terry Green, LMHC is a Counselor in Anderson, IN.
Terry Green works at
Locations
-
1
Anderson Center of St Johns-secure Care2210 Jackson St, Anderson, IN 46016 Directions (765) 646-8486
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He’s wonderful to talk to, don’t feel shamed at all, and was finally able to open up to someone. Highly Recommended!
About Terry Green, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Terry Green accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Terry Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Terry Green. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Terry Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Terry Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Terry Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.