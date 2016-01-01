Dr. Terry Goodman, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Goodman, OD
Overview
Dr. Terry Goodman, OD is an Optometrist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Optometry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1947 S HURSTBOURNE PKWY, Louisville, KY 40220 Directions (502) 499-2020
-
2
Dr. Garner's Vision Center9501 Taylorsville Rd Ste 106, Jeffersontown, KY 40299 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goodman?
About Dr. Terry Goodman, OD
- Optometry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1831235498
Education & Certifications
- Mitchel Road Clinic Ft Campbell, Dr Bruce Gaddie
- Southern College of Optometry
- Western Kentucky University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodman accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.