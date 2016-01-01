Dr. Eicher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terry Eicher, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terry Eicher, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New Haven, CT.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 291 Whitney Ave Ste 104, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 772-4066
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Terry Eicher, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1952406464
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eicher accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eicher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Eicher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eicher.
