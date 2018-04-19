See All Psychologists in Nashville, TN
Terry Edwards, EDD is a Psychologist in Nashville, TN. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    417 Welshwood Dr Ste 206, Nashville, TN 37211
(615) 791-3449
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Apr 19, 2018
    She was very helpful and kind. I liked that she did not just listen to me talk. She allowed me a lot of time and she was patient
    — Apr 19, 2018
    • Psychology
    • English
    • 1740337872
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Terry Edwards, EDD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Terry Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Terry Edwards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Terry Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Terry Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Terry Edwards.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Terry Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Terry Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

