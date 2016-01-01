Terry Deakle, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Terry Deakle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Terry Deakle, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Terry Deakle, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clemmons, NC.
Terry Deakle works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Clemmons Family Medicine6301 Stadium Dr Ste 500, Clemmons, NC 27012 Directions (336) 571-7721
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Terry Deakle?
About Terry Deakle, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1326028382
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Terry Deakle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Terry Deakle accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Terry Deakle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Terry Deakle works at
3 patients have reviewed Terry Deakle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Terry Deakle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Terry Deakle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Terry Deakle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.