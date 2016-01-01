See All Family Doctors in Clemmons, NC
Terry Deakle, PA-C

Family Medicine
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Terry Deakle, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clemmons, NC. 

Terry Deakle works at Clemmons Family Dental in Clemmons, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Clemmons Family Medicine
    6301 Stadium Dr Ste 500, Clemmons, NC 27012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7721
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Terry Deakle, PA-C
    About Terry Deakle, PA-C

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1326028382
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Terry Deakle, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Terry Deakle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Terry Deakle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Terry Deakle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Terry Deakle works at Clemmons Family Dental in Clemmons, NC. View the full address on Terry Deakle’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Terry Deakle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Terry Deakle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Terry Deakle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Terry Deakle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
