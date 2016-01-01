See All Dermatologists in Las Vegas, NV
Overview

Terry Davis, PA-C is a dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. He currently practices at Thomas Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas Dermatology
    6170 N Durango Dr # 140, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 430-5333
    Monday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:15am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dermatologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Beech Street (Multiplan)
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care
  • Culinary Health Fund
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Health Plan of Nevada
  • Humana
  • Medicaid
  • Medicare
  • MultiPlan
  • Prime Health Services
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Terry Davis, PA-C

  • Dermatology
Specialties
  • English
  • Male
  • 1093737371
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Patient Satisfaction

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 66 ratings
Patient Ratings (66)
5 Star
(57)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Frequently Asked Questions

Terry Davis, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Terry Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Terry Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Terry Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

66 patients have reviewed Terry Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Terry Davis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Terry Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Terry Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.