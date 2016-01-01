Terry Davis, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Terry Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Terry Davis, PA-C
Overview
Terry Davis, PA-C is a dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. He currently practices at Thomas Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare.
Locations
-
1
Thomas Dermatology6170 N Durango Dr # 140, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 430-5333Monday7:15am - 5:00pmTuesday7:15am - 5:00pmWednesday7:15am - 5:00pmThursday7:15am - 5:00pmFriday7:15am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Terry Davis, PA-C
- Dermatology
- English
- Male
- 1093737371
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Terry Davis?
Frequently Asked Questions
Terry Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Terry Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Terry Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
66 patients have reviewed Terry Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Terry Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Terry Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Terry Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.