Terry Curran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Terry Curran, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Terry Curran, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lubbock, TX.
Terry Curran works at
Locations
Texas Tech Univ. Health Sciences Center -son Lubbock301 40th St, Lubbock, TX 79404 Directions (806) 743-9355
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Terry Curran?
About Terry Curran, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1679528806
Frequently Asked Questions
Terry Curran accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Terry Curran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Terry Curran. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Terry Curran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Terry Curran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Terry Curran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.