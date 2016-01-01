Dr. Terry Chase, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chase is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Chase, PHD
Overview
Dr. Terry Chase, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Chino, CA.
Dr. Chase works at
Locations
Foothills Psychological Services Inc.13193 Central Ave Ste 200, Chino, CA 91710 Directions (909) 902-9111
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Terry Chase, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1447234679
Dr. Chase has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chase accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chase. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chase.
