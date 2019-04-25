Dr. Terry Carney, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Carney, OD
Overview
Dr. Terry Carney, OD is an Optometrist in Topeka, KS.
Dr. Carney works at
Locations
Stacy K Fitch Od PA2144 SW 36th St, Topeka, KS 66611 Directions (785) 266-1100
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
positive attitude, complete review, excellent people skills
About Dr. Terry Carney, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carney accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carney works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Carney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.