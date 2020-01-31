See All Nurse Practitioners in Santa Rosa, CA
Terrie Spenst, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Terrie Spenst, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Rosa, CA. 

Terrie Spenst works at Jan O Sonander MD in Santa Rosa, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jan O Sonander MD
    11 Doctors Park Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 542-8700

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jan 31, 2020
Thanks for being an extraordinary NP. I consider you as my doctor as far as I'm concern. You have a caring attitude which makes all the difference with my visits.
Mark — Jan 31, 2020
Photo: Terrie Spenst, NP
About Terrie Spenst, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1063620185
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Terrie Spenst has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Terrie Spenst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Terrie Spenst works at Jan O Sonander MD in Santa Rosa, CA. View the full address on Terrie Spenst’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Terrie Spenst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Terrie Spenst.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Terrie Spenst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Terrie Spenst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

