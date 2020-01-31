Terrie Spenst has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Terrie Spenst, NP
Terrie Spenst, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Rosa, CA.
Terrie Spenst works at
Locations
Jan O Sonander MD11 Doctors Park Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 542-8700
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Terrie Spenst?
Thanks for being an extraordinary NP. I consider you as my doctor as far as I'm concern. You have a caring attitude which makes all the difference with my visits.
About Terrie Spenst, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1063620185
Frequently Asked Questions
Terrie Spenst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Terrie Spenst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Terrie Spenst.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Terrie Spenst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Terrie Spenst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.