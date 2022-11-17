Dr. Price has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terrie Price, PHD
Overview
Dr. Terrie Price, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Kansas City, MO.
Locations
Hanger Clinic3011 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO 64108 Directions (816) 751-7794
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Price was very thorough in her questions and explanations. She was happy to answer all of our questions without rushing.
About Dr. Terrie Price, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
Dr. Price accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.