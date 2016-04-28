See All Nurse Practitioners in Hot Springs, AR
Terri Wells, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (2)
Terri Wells, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hot Springs, AR. 

Terri Wells works at CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Hot Springs in Hot Springs, AR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Hot Springs
    200 Heartcenter Ln, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 624-6641
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 28, 2016
    Terry Wells is what represents the prototype of the ideal care taker professional. In all aspects of her presence Terry Wells reflects the highest degree of professionalism, without compromising compassion, empathy, respect, great listening skill, and above all a positive energy and style of communication that engages and motivates the patient! If only 10% of the nursing body were to reflect such quality of care, the medical field would increase its ability to heal patients many times fold.:)
    Joe Correia in Hot Springs, AR — Apr 28, 2016
    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629483201
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Terri Wells has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Terri Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Terri Wells works at CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Hot Springs in Hot Springs, AR. View the full address on Terri Wells’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Terri Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Terri Wells.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Terri Wells, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Terri Wells appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

