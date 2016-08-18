See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Clovis, CA
Terri Thomas, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.5 (13)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Terri Thomas, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Clovis, CA. 

Terri Thomas works at North Star Counseling in Clovis, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Star Counseling
    624 Woodworth Ave, Clovis, CA 93612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 297-6060
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Aug 18, 2016
    Terri is knowledgeable, personable, professional with an apparent desire to help navigate me through the challenges I've encountered. Her insight and care have facilitated my progress, heightened my awareness and proven to be life changing/ habit changing for me. I highly recommend her.
    RM in Fresno, CA — Aug 18, 2016
    About Terri Thomas, LMFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1811140486
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Terri Thomas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Terri Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Terri Thomas works at North Star Counseling in Clovis, CA. View the full address on Terri Thomas’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Terri Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Terri Thomas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Terri Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Terri Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

