Terri Thomas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Terri Thomas, LMFT
Terri Thomas, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Clovis, CA.
Terri Thomas works at
North Star Counseling624 Woodworth Ave, Clovis, CA 93612 Directions (559) 297-6060
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Terri is knowledgeable, personable, professional with an apparent desire to help navigate me through the challenges I've encountered. Her insight and care have facilitated my progress, heightened my awareness and proven to be life changing/ habit changing for me. I highly recommend her.
About Terri Thomas, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1811140486
Terri Thomas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Terri Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Terri Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Terri Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Terri Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Terri Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.