Terri Singletary has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Terri Singletary, CRNP
Overview
Terri Singletary, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Montgomery, AL.
Terri Singletary works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ob Gyn Associates of Montgomery PC495 Taylor Rd, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 279-9333
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Terri Singletary?
I have seen Nurse Singletary twice now, and at the first visitation; I knew she was the one. She is friendly and smiles often. She is understanding and patient. She is very competent and easy to speak with about your issues and concerns throughout your visit. She spends personal time with you and explains each and every step and what your options are as it pertains to your specific needs. I felt like I was an individual and my personal concerns with being off, which surgery was best and MOST Importantly that she was TRULY concerned as well. Staff is always friendly and ready to help with getting your message and appointments made as quickly as possible. I recommend Nurse Terri Singletary (and awesome staff) for any and all services through OBGYN of Associates of Montgomery.
About Terri Singletary, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1699023481
Frequently Asked Questions
Terri Singletary accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Terri Singletary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Terri Singletary works at
3 patients have reviewed Terri Singletary. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Terri Singletary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Terri Singletary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Terri Singletary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.