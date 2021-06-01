See All Nurse Practitioners in Montgomery, AL
Terri Singletary, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Montgomery, AL. 

Terri Singletary works at OB/GYN Associates Of Montgomery in Montgomery, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ob Gyn Associates of Montgomery PC
    495 Taylor Rd, Montgomery, AL 36117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 279-9333
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Jun 01, 2021
    I have seen Nurse Singletary twice now, and at the first visitation; I knew she was the one. She is friendly and smiles often. She is understanding and patient. She is very competent and easy to speak with about your issues and concerns throughout your visit. She spends personal time with you and explains each and every step and what your options are as it pertains to your specific needs. I felt like I was an individual and my personal concerns with being off, which surgery was best and MOST Importantly that she was TRULY concerned as well. Staff is always friendly and ready to help with getting your message and appointments made as quickly as possible. I recommend Nurse Terri Singletary (and awesome staff) for any and all services through OBGYN of Associates of Montgomery.
    Danita R. — Jun 01, 2021
    About Terri Singletary, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699023481
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Terri Singletary has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Terri Singletary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Terri Singletary works at OB/GYN Associates Of Montgomery in Montgomery, AL. View the full address on Terri Singletary’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Terri Singletary. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Terri Singletary.

