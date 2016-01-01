See All Pediatricians in Mooresville, NC
Terri Sanchez, FNP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mooresville, NC. 

Terri Sanchez works at Novant Health Pediatrics Lake Norman - Harborside in Mooresville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Novant Health Pediatrics Lake Norman - Harborside
    133 Welton Way Ste C, Mooresville, NC 28117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2322
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Terri Sanchez, FNP

    Pediatrics
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Female
    • Female
    Gender
    1922318088
    • 1922318088
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

