Dr. Terri Lee Fechnay, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fechnay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terri Lee Fechnay, PHD
Overview
Dr. Terri Lee Fechnay, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Warminster, PA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 622 Mary St Ste 200, Warminster, PA 18974 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Terri is an excellent therapist. She is compassionate and talented.. I would recommend her to anyone seeking individual counseling.
About Dr. Terri Lee Fechnay, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Cora Services and Growth Opportunity Center
- Villanova University
Dr. Fechnay has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fechnay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fechnay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fechnay speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fechnay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fechnay.
