Terri James has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Terri James, MFT
Overview
Terri James, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in West Hollywood, CA.
Terri James works at
Locations
-
1
Lawrence Hymes Counseling A Medical Corp.8235 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 311, West Hollywood, CA 90046 Directions (323) 540-1845
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Terri James?
Always professional and super supportive. She always provided me amazing feedback and always help me when I was at my lowest
About Terri James, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1598005944
Frequently Asked Questions
Terri James accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Terri James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Terri James works at
7 patients have reviewed Terri James. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Terri James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Terri James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Terri James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.