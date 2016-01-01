Terri Herrian, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Terri Herrian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Terri Herrian, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Terri Herrian, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Norman, OK.
Terri Herrian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mudassir Nawaz, MD500 E Robinson St Ste 800, Norman, OK 73071 Directions (405) 321-1004
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Terri Herrian?
About Terri Herrian, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1790127397
Frequently Asked Questions
Terri Herrian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Terri Herrian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Terri Herrian works at
Terri Herrian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Terri Herrian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Terri Herrian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Terri Herrian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.