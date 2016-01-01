Terri David has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Terri David, MFCC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Terri David, MFCC is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Sherman Oaks, CA.
Locations
Wynn Helms14156 Magnolia Blvd Ste 105, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 Directions (818) 635-1644
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
About Terri David, MFCC
- Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
- English
- 1871582395
