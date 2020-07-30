See All Nurse Practitioners in Poughkeepsie, NY
Terri Coonrad-Hershkowitz Icon-share Share Profile

Terri Coonrad-Hershkowitz

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Terri Coonrad-Hershkowitz is a Nurse Practitioner in Poughkeepsie, NY. 

Terri Coonrad-Hershkowitz works at Riverview Psychiatric Medicine in Poughkeepsie, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Riverview Psychiatric Medicine and TMS Center of the Hudson Valley
    370 Violet Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 471-1807
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Terri Coonrad-Hershkowitz?

    Jul 30, 2020
    I can't say enough about Terri and how she treated me as a patient. She listened.... every visit she listened. She prescibed the perfect dose of medicine to help me get through hard situations. I moved away and I can't find anyone to fill her shoes. Don't take her for granted... she is fantastic!
    Paulette Semke — Jul 30, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Terri Coonrad-Hershkowitz
    How would you rate your experience with Terri Coonrad-Hershkowitz?
    • Likelihood of recommending Terri Coonrad-Hershkowitz to family and friends

    Terri Coonrad-Hershkowitz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Terri Coonrad-Hershkowitz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Terri Coonrad-Hershkowitz.

    About Terri Coonrad-Hershkowitz

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366498669
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Terri Coonrad-Hershkowitz is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Terri Coonrad-Hershkowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Terri Coonrad-Hershkowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Terri Coonrad-Hershkowitz works at Riverview Psychiatric Medicine in Poughkeepsie, NY. View the full address on Terri Coonrad-Hershkowitz’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Terri Coonrad-Hershkowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Terri Coonrad-Hershkowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Terri Coonrad-Hershkowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Terri Coonrad-Hershkowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Terri Coonrad-Hershkowitz?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.