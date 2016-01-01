Terri Botters, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Terri Botters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Terri Botters, PT
Overview
Terri Botters, PT is a Physical Therapist in Gulfport, MS.
Terri Botters works at
Locations
-
1
Gulf Coast Physical Therapy Center9471 Three Rivers Rd Ste D, Gulfport, MS 39503 Directions (228) 265-5600
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Terri Botters?
About Terri Botters, PT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- 1396047064
Frequently Asked Questions
Terri Botters accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Terri Botters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Terri Botters works at
Terri Botters has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Terri Botters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Terri Botters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Terri Botters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.