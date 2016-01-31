Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terrence Brown, PHD
Overview
Dr. Terrence Brown, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Sacramento, CA.
Locations
Winding Oaks Outpatient Behavioral Health Center4300 Auburn Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95841 Directions (916) 364-0440
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brown is patient, nonjudgemental and makes me feel at ease. I've probably seen around 5-6 therapists over the years and this is the first time I've met someone I can do real work with. He does not have a staff or email and all appointments need to be made directly with him over the phone. I've been seeing him for over a year and he has helped me with some major life decisions. He does not tell you what to do but helps you frame things so that you can work through them.
About Dr. Terrence Brown, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.