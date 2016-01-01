Terisa Brown-Sienko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Terisa Brown-Sienko, NP
Overview
Terisa Brown-Sienko, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Anaheim, CA.
Terisa Brown-Sienko works at
Locations
Marathon Medical Group500 S Anaheim Hills Rd Ste 206, Anaheim, CA 92807 Directions (714) 282-6934
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Terisa Brown-Sienko, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1629081138
Frequently Asked Questions
Terisa Brown-Sienko accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Terisa Brown-Sienko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Terisa Brown-Sienko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Terisa Brown-Sienko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Terisa Brown-Sienko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Terisa Brown-Sienko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.