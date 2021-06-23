Teri O'Neil, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Teri O'Neil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Teri O'Neil, FNP-BC
Teri O'Neil, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Frederick, MD.
Gaffar A Syed MD PA801 Toll House Ave Ste H4, Frederick, MD 21701 Directions (301) 698-9444Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Frederick Health Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Teri O'Neil is at the top of the most thorough and caring primary doctors or nurse practitioners I have had in my almost 66 years. She is genuine, caring, very detailed and explains and informs effectively. I am so very thankful to have been referred to her by another doctor who is a specialist. There are not enough complimentary adjectives to convey the appreciation that I was directed to the exemplary team of Dr. Syed and Teri O'Neil and their excellent support staff.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1528241585
- Suny-Plattsburgh
Teri O'Neil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Teri O'Neil accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Teri O'Neil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Teri O'Neil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teri O'Neil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teri O'Neil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teri O'Neil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.