Teri O'Neil, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Teri O'Neil, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Frederick, MD. 

Teri O'Neil works at Gaffar Syed MD DPA in Frederick, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gaffar A Syed MD PA
    801 Toll House Ave Ste H4, Frederick, MD 21701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 698-9444
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Frederick Health Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Anxiety
Depressive Disorders
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Anxiety
Depressive Disorders

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Removal Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 23, 2021
    Teri O'Neil is at the top of the most thorough and caring primary doctors or nurse practitioners I have had in my almost 66 years. She is genuine, caring, very detailed and explains and informs effectively. I am so very thankful to have been referred to her by another doctor who is a specialist. There are not enough complimentary adjectives to convey the appreciation that I was directed to the exemplary team of Dr. Syed and Teri O'Neil and their excellent support staff.
    John C Fitzpatrick — Jun 23, 2021
    About Teri O'Neil, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528241585
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Suny-Plattsburgh
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Teri O'Neil, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Teri O'Neil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Teri O'Neil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Teri O'Neil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Teri O'Neil works at Gaffar Syed MD DPA in Frederick, MD. View the full address on Teri O'Neil’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Teri O'Neil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teri O'Neil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teri O'Neil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teri O'Neil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

