Teri Middleton, MFT
Overview
Teri Middleton, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Cypress, CA.
Locations
- 1 6101 Ball Rd Ste 306, Cypress, CA 90630 Directions (714) 236-9003
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I long ago thought my teens might benefit from talking to a psychologist--someone beyond mom and dad--someone who might help them sort out issues that were sometimes more than the usual teenage angst. We were right to have sought out Ms. Middleton. She has helped my daughters to express their feelings in healthy ways and remain true to themselves. She has helped them to dig deeper to identify their underlying issues and to examine options. She's challenged them not only to set goals but also to monitor progress towards meeting them and sometimes to redefine their goals. My husband and I have taught and impacted our kids positively, of course, but Ms. Middleton has contributed greatly to the strong, confident, and caring young women they are today. We are all appreciative of her dedication and help and highly recommend her.
About Teri Middleton, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1871660266
