See All Counselors in Little Rock, AR
Teri Maples, LPC Icon-share Share Profile

Teri Maples, LPC

Counseling
4 (8)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Teri Maples, LPC is a Counselor in Little Rock, AR. 

Teri Maples works at John F Aruffo MD in Little Rock, AR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    John F Aruffo MD
    415 N McKinley St Ste 1060, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 912-1241
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Teri Maples?

    Sep 17, 2019
    Denise is wonderfully therapeutic and helped me dig out of years worth of issues. She is very skilled in knowing when to push and when to listen.
    — Sep 17, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Teri Maples, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Teri Maples, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Teri Maples to family and friends

    Teri Maples' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Teri Maples

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Teri Maples, LPC.

    About Teri Maples, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710938493
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Teri Maples has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Teri Maples has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Teri Maples works at John F Aruffo MD in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Teri Maples’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Teri Maples. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teri Maples.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teri Maples, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teri Maples appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Teri Maples, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.