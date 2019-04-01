See All Psychologists in Rye Brook, NY
Dr. Teri Friedman, PHD

Psychology
5 (6)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Teri Friedman, PHD is a Psychologist in Rye Brook, NY. They graduated from New York University.

Dr. Friedman works at Teri Friedman, PhD in Rye Brook, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Teri Friedman, PhD
    14 Rye Ridge Plz Ste 244, Rye Brook, NY 10573 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 937-1972
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Depression
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Affective Disorder 1 Chevron Icon
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Teri Friedman, PHD

    • Psychology
    • English
    • 1437200870
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Long Island Jewish Hillside Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • New York University
    Undergraduate School
    • Oberlin College
