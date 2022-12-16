See All Urologists in Bossier City, LA
Teri Duggan, NP

Urology
5.0 (30)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Teri Duggan, NP is an Urology Specialist in Bossier City, LA. 

Teri Duggan works at WK Advanced Urology - Bossier City in Bossier City, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    WK Advanced Urology - Bossier City
    2300 Hospital Dr Ste 460, Bossier City, LA 71111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center
  • WK Bossier Health Center
  • WK Pierremont Health Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 30 ratings
Patient Ratings (30)
5 Star
(30)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 16, 2022
She is thorough and does a good job in remembering details from prior visits
— Dec 16, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Teri Duggan, NP
About Teri Duggan, NP

Specialties
  • Urology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1992282719
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Teri Duggan, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Teri Duggan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Teri Duggan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Teri Duggan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Teri Duggan works at WK Advanced Urology - Bossier City in Bossier City, LA. View the full address on Teri Duggan’s profile.

30 patients have reviewed Teri Duggan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teri Duggan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teri Duggan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teri Duggan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

