Teresita Stutzke, PSY

Clinical Psychology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Teresita Stutzke, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Goodyear, AZ. 

Teresita Stutzke works at Arizona Cares in Goodyear, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Cares
    1616 N Litchfield Rd Ste 240, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 535-0879
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    Jan 23, 2020
    I love Dr. Terri. I'm not too sure about the last review. Two of our children are currently patients, and she is great with them! My husband and I also received services from her during a very difficult time in our marriage. Our relationship is stronger today because of her. She makes you feel comfortable opening up with your true feelings and offers great suggestions. She is a very caring individual and a great doctor.
    — Jan 23, 2020
    About Teresita Stutzke, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902856297
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Teresita Stutzke, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Teresita Stutzke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Teresita Stutzke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Teresita Stutzke works at Arizona Cares in Goodyear, AZ. View the full address on Teresita Stutzke’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Teresita Stutzke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teresita Stutzke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teresita Stutzke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teresita Stutzke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

