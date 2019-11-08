Teresita Devera, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Teresita Devera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Teresita Devera, CRNP
Overview
Teresita Devera, CRNP is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Teresita Devera works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
-
2
Voorhees Specialty Care- Neuroscience Service333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Teresita Devera?
Teresita has worked with me for years as a patiebt of Jeff Neurosurgery. She is kind compassionate and committed to her patients.
About Teresita Devera, CRNP
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1386985216
Frequently Asked Questions
Teresita Devera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Teresita Devera using Healthline FindCare.
Teresita Devera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Teresita Devera works at
43 patients have reviewed Teresita Devera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teresita Devera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teresita Devera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teresita Devera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.