Teresita Castillo

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Overview

Teresita Castillo is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX. 

Teresita Castillo works at Bliss Cbpcc Phcy in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bliss Cbpcc Phcy
    10460 Vista Del Sol Dr, El Paso, TX 79925 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 742-9722

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Teresita Castillo

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1356570543
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Teresita Castillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Teresita Castillo works at Bliss Cbpcc Phcy in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Teresita Castillo’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Teresita Castillo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teresita Castillo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teresita Castillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teresita Castillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

