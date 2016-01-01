See All Nurse Practitioners in London, KY
Teresa Young, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Teresa Young, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Teresa Young, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in London, KY. 

Teresa Young works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Pediatrics in London, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Pediatrics
    378 Thompson Poynter Rd, London, KY 40741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Teresa Young?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Teresa Young, APRN
How would you rate your experience with Teresa Young, APRN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Teresa Young to family and friends

Teresa Young's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Teresa Young

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Teresa Young, APRN.

About Teresa Young, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1669671863
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Joseph London

Frequently Asked Questions

Teresa Young, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Teresa Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Teresa Young has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Teresa Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Teresa Young works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Pediatrics in London, KY. View the full address on Teresa Young’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Teresa Young. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Young.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teresa Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teresa Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.