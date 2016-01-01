See All Clinical Psychologists in Los Angeles, CA
Teresa Yanez-Gonzales, MA Icon-share Share Profile

Teresa Yanez-Gonzales, MA

Clinical Psychology
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Teresa Yanez-Gonzales, MA is a Clinical Psychologist in Los Angeles, CA. 

Teresa Yanez-Gonzales works at Childrens Institute Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Clinical Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Debra Greenberg, PHD
Dr. Debra Greenberg, PHD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Childrens Institute Inc.
    2121 W Temple St, Los Angeles, CA 90026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 333-7833

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Teresa Yanez-Gonzales?

Photo: Teresa Yanez-Gonzales, MA
How would you rate your experience with Teresa Yanez-Gonzales, MA?
  • Likelihood of recommending Teresa Yanez-Gonzales to family and friends

Teresa Yanez-Gonzales' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Teresa Yanez-Gonzales

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Teresa Yanez-Gonzales, MA.

About Teresa Yanez-Gonzales, MA

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1295864098
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Teresa Yanez-Gonzales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Teresa Yanez-Gonzales works at Childrens Institute Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Teresa Yanez-Gonzales’s profile.

Teresa Yanez-Gonzales has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Yanez-Gonzales.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teresa Yanez-Gonzales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teresa Yanez-Gonzales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Teresa Yanez-Gonzales, MA?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.