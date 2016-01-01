Teresa Starck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Teresa Starck, LPC
Teresa Starck, LPC is a Counselor in Fort Collins, CO.
Mountain Crest Behavioral Health4601 Corbett Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Directions (970) 207-4842
- Poudre Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Counseling
- English
- 1811006687
- Adams State College, Co
2 patients have reviewed Teresa Starck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Starck.
