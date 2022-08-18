Teresa Simas, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Teresa Simas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Teresa Simas, NP
Overview
Teresa Simas, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Visalia, CA.

Locations
Visalia Medical Clinic5400 W Hillsdale Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 738-7500Sunday9:00am - 2:00pm
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Teresa always takes the time to talk about my concerns and get to the root of my problem. She's very friendly and personable.
About Teresa Simas, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1194810739
Education & Certifications
- College of the Sequoias, Visalia, California - Associate of Science Degree, RN Program
Frequently Asked Questions
Teresa Simas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Teresa Simas accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Teresa Simas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Teresa Simas speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Teresa Simas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Simas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teresa Simas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teresa Simas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.