Teresa Simas, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Teresa Simas, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Visalia, CA. 

Teresa Simas works at Visalia Medical in Visalia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Visalia Medical Clinic
    5400 W Hillsdale Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 738-7500
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 18, 2022
    Teresa always takes the time to talk about my concerns and get to the root of my problem. She's very friendly and personable.
    Anna F. — Aug 18, 2022
    About Teresa Simas, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1194810739
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • College of the Sequoias, Visalia, California - Associate of Science Degree, RN Program
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Teresa Simas, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Teresa Simas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Teresa Simas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Teresa Simas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Teresa Simas works at Visalia Medical in Visalia, CA. View the full address on Teresa Simas’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Teresa Simas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Simas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teresa Simas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teresa Simas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

