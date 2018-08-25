Dr. Teresa Rattray, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rattray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresa Rattray, PHD
Overview
Dr. Teresa Rattray, PHD is a Psychologist in Thousand Oaks, CA.
Dr. Rattray works at
Locations
Mary Kelso Ph. D. Inc.325 E Hillcrest Dr Ste 115, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 370-8700
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent psychologist! Supremely knowledgeable about her field and able to help make real positive tangible changes in my life
About Dr. Teresa Rattray, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rattray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rattray accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rattray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rattray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rattray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rattray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rattray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.