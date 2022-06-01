Teresa Picciocchi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Teresa Picciocchi, PSY
Overview
Teresa Picciocchi, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Tampa, FL.
Teresa Picciocchi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Suncoast Ur LLC4144 N Armenia Ave Ste 301, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 875-0122
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Teresa Picciocchi?
I've been working with Dr. Teresa for over 5 years. She helped me recognize I was in a toxic relationship with an abusive narcissist. With her support I was able to end that relationship and spot Red Flags in other dating matches. Best of all, she guided me in identifying the Green Flags & the "sexy high emotional IQ" in the man who I now am happily engaged!!
About Teresa Picciocchi, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1508887696
Frequently Asked Questions
Teresa Picciocchi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Teresa Picciocchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Teresa Picciocchi works at
7 patients have reviewed Teresa Picciocchi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Picciocchi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teresa Picciocchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teresa Picciocchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.