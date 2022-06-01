See All Clinical Psychologists in Tampa, FL
Teresa Picciocchi, PSY

Clinical Psychology
5 (7)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Teresa Picciocchi, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Tampa, FL. 

Teresa Picciocchi works at Suncoast Ur LLC in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Suncoast Ur LLC
    4144 N Armenia Ave Ste 301, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 875-0122
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Teresa Picciocchi, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508887696
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Teresa Picciocchi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Teresa Picciocchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Teresa Picciocchi works at Suncoast Ur LLC in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Teresa Picciocchi’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Teresa Picciocchi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Picciocchi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teresa Picciocchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teresa Picciocchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

