Teresa Novak, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Teresa Novak, PA is a Physician Assistant in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska Medical Center and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, Bryan West Campus and CHI Health St. Elizabeth.

Teresa Novak works at Capital Medical Clinic in Lincoln, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Capital Medical Clinic
    4701 Normal Blvd, Lincoln, NE 68506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 488-5050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryan East Campus
  • Bryan West Campus
  • CHI Health St. Elizabeth

Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases
Chronic Diseases
Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases
Chronic Diseases

Asthma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nasal Packing for Epitaxis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 31, 2022
    Always helpful and knowledgeable! Can’t find anyone better in Lincoln!
    Ashley Jones — May 31, 2022
    About Teresa Novak, PA

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487606463
    Education & Certifications

    • Unmc Pa Program Masters Program Distance Learning Objective
    • not applicable
    • University of Nebraska Medical Center
    • Doane College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Teresa Novak, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Teresa Novak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Teresa Novak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Teresa Novak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Teresa Novak works at Capital Medical Clinic in Lincoln, NE. View the full address on Teresa Novak’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Teresa Novak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Novak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teresa Novak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teresa Novak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

